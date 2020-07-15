1/1
Robert Richard "Bob" Birch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Richard "Bob" Birch

Lebanon - Robert Richard "Bob" Birch, 93, of Juniper Village in Lebanon (formerly of Annville), passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Manheim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Boeshore) Birch, who passed away in March of this year.

Bob was born in Lebanon on November 29, 1926 to the late Eleanor E. Birch and Howard Kale. He was a 1944 Lebanon High School graduate. He was a WWII Us Navy veteran. He had worked for Hershey Foods as a mechanic. He was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, and served as past president of the church council. He was a Boy Scout Leader, Troop #45, a member of Lebanon Optimist Club and past president, American Legion #559, Lebanon Cedars Hunting Camp in Tioga County, and Hershey Foods Local # 464 Union. He enjoyed Green Bay Packers and Penn State football, camping, traveling, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Ronald J. Birch, and his wife Beverly of Lebanon, Randall D. Birch and his significant other Jodi of Annville, a daughter-in-law, Rose Birch of Mt. Gretna, seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas R. Birch, and a brother Howard J. Kale.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. There will be a visitation with the family from 10:30AM until 11:30AM at the church. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.

Interment will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a procession forming at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville at 8:15AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved