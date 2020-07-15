Robert Richard "Bob" BirchLebanon - Robert Richard "Bob" Birch, 93, of Juniper Village in Lebanon (formerly of Annville), passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Manheim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Boeshore) Birch, who passed away in March of this year.Bob was born in Lebanon on November 29, 1926 to the late Eleanor E. Birch and Howard Kale. He was a 1944 Lebanon High School graduate. He was a WWII Us Navy veteran. He had worked for Hershey Foods as a mechanic. He was a lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, and served as past president of the church council. He was a Boy Scout Leader, Troop #45, a member of Lebanon Optimist Club and past president, American Legion #559, Lebanon Cedars Hunting Camp in Tioga County, and Hershey Foods Local # 464 Union. He enjoyed Green Bay Packers and Penn State football, camping, traveling, hunting, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his children, Ronald J. Birch, and his wife Beverly of Lebanon, Randall D. Birch and his significant other Jodi of Annville, a daughter-in-law, Rose Birch of Mt. Gretna, seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas R. Birch, and a brother Howard J. Kale.A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. James Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. There will be a visitation with the family from 10:30AM until 11:30AM at the church. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks.Interment will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. There will be a procession forming at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville at 8:15AM.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund.