Services
Leola United Methodist Church
7 W Main St
Leola, PA 17540
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Leola United Methodist Church
7 W. Main St
Leola, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Leola United Methodist Church
7 W. Main St.,
Leola, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Blanshine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Blanshine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Blanshine Obituary
Robert T. Blanshine

Lebanon - Robert T. Blanshine, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Elizabethtown Rehab and Nursing Center after a brief unexpected illness. Born in Racine, WI, he was the son of the late Allison W. and Hazel R. Shively Blanshine.

A 1966 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he served in the U. S. Navy. Bob worked as an oil burner mechanic for Sico and Luke Hostetter Inc. and was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an active member of the "Bikes-n-Trikes" motorcycle riding club in Lebanon, and also enjoyed, photography, astronomy, and his cat, Andy.

Surviving are: two brothers, James husband of Donna Davies Blanshine, New Holland, Ronald husband of Elise Hoover Blanshine, Lititz; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.

A memorial service will be held from the Leola United Methodist Church. 7 W. Main St., Leola, on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM. The family will visit with friends between 10:00 and 11:00 AM. A light luncheon will be served downstairs after the service. If desired, contributions may be made to CrossNet Ministries, P.O. Box 154 New Holland, PA 17557 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.