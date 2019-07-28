|
Robert T. Blanshine
Lebanon - Robert T. Blanshine, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Elizabethtown Rehab and Nursing Center after a brief unexpected illness. Born in Racine, WI, he was the son of the late Allison W. and Hazel R. Shively Blanshine.
A 1966 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he served in the U. S. Navy. Bob worked as an oil burner mechanic for Sico and Luke Hostetter Inc. and was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an active member of the "Bikes-n-Trikes" motorcycle riding club in Lebanon, and also enjoyed, photography, astronomy, and his cat, Andy.
Surviving are: two brothers, James husband of Donna Davies Blanshine, New Holland, Ronald husband of Elise Hoover Blanshine, Lititz; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held from the Leola United Methodist Church. 7 W. Main St., Leola, on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM. The family will visit with friends between 10:00 and 11:00 AM. A light luncheon will be served downstairs after the service. If desired, contributions may be made to CrossNet Ministries, P.O. Box 154 New Holland, PA 17557 in lieu of flowers.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019