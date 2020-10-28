1/
Robert W. Fidler
Lebanon - Robert W. Fields, 69, Lebanon, passed away on October 26, 2020 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of the late Patricia M. Fidler. He was born in Lebanon on July 26, 1951 a son of the late Arthur and Marian Stahl Fidler. Robert was a graduate of ELCO High School class of 1969 and had been employed by several companied through the years including the Dixie Drive-In, Lebanon Steel Foundry, North American Refractories, and Giant Food Stores. He was a member of the Rescue Social Club, Orioles Home Association, R. Field and Stream, and was a trustee for the Lebanon Fraternal Order of the Eagles. He enjoyed bowing and playing golf. Surviving are a daughter: Dodie wife of Casey Houtz and a son: Christopher Fidler; grandchildren; Amelia, Rachel and Liam; companion: Verna L. Rutter; sisters: Donna wife of Carl Tevalt, Brenda Kahl, Carol Fidler, Heather wife of Randy Felser; also several nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be Thursday November 5th at 11:00 am in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 with a visitation from 10:00 am until the time of service.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
