|
|
Roberta C. Sitler
Myerstown - Roberta C. Sitler, 75, died Monday, June 10, 2019 at Linden Village, Lebanon.
She was the wife of Larry I. Sitler, to whom she was married 54 years on June 12, 2019.
Born in Bloomsburg, PA on June 28,1943, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Rebecca (Swope) Kistler.
A 1961 graduate of Bethel High School, and a 1965 graduate of Bloomsburg University, she earned her Master's Degree in Education from Millersville University. Roberta was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown, where she was active in the choir and bell choir, and helped with the day care program. She taught Kindergarten at the Tulpehocken School District for three years. Roberta also taught Language Arts at ELCO until her retirement in 2002. She served on the Myerstown Library Board and was involved with the Lebanon County Historical Society doing tours. Roberta enjoyed spending time with her family and going for walks with her husband.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Amy, wife of George Duffitt, of Elizabethtown; son, Adam Sitler, husband of Kealey Sitler, of Camas, WA; grandchildren, Lauren, Matthew, and Katie; sister, Susanna Miele, of Myerstown; four nieces; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 13, 2019