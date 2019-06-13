|
|
Rochelle E. Kleinfelter
Lebanon - Rochelle E. Kleinfelter, 83, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Born February 11, 1936 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Emory and Eliza Helsel. She was the widow of Marlin M. Kleinfelter who died in 1968 and also preceded in death by a son Bryan M., grandchildren Bradley and Andrea and one great grandchild.
Retired from Bell and Evans, Fredericksburg, she was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Grantville.
Surviving are her companion of 44 years Harold E. Bender; children Theresa L., widow of Terry Engle, Jeffrey M., husband of Marcia Kleinfelter and Victoria A., wife of Fred Gesford; sister Elizabeth, wife of Michael Sidauga; brother Emory, Jr., husband of Patricia Helsel; granddaughters Sara and Bobbi; great grandchildren Lexi and Elijah; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her church, 165 Firehouse Road, Grantville preceded by a viewing beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery, Ebenezer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 130, Grantville, PA 17028.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 13, 2019