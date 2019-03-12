Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornwall Cemetery
Cornwall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Manuel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel Obituary
Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel

Cleona - Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel, 57, of Cleona, passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.

Rochelle was born in Hershey on December 7, 1961 to the late Paul and Erla Rose (Beard) Ginder. She was a Palmyra High School Graduate. Rochelle was the owner of a dress shop in Australia. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her best friends, Susan and Audrey.

She is survived by her uncle, John C. Beard and his wife, Margaret, and 13 cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11AM at Cornwall Cemetery, Cornwall.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.