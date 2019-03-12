|
Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel
Cleona - Rochelle M. (Ginder) Manuel, 57, of Cleona, passed away on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Rochelle was born in Hershey on December 7, 1961 to the late Paul and Erla Rose (Beard) Ginder. She was a Palmyra High School Graduate. Rochelle was the owner of a dress shop in Australia. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her best friends, Susan and Audrey.
She is survived by her uncle, John C. Beard and his wife, Margaret, and 13 cousins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11AM at Cornwall Cemetery, Cornwall.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019