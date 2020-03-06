Services
Rodger K. Smith

Rodger K. Smith Obituary
Rodger K. Smith

Lebanon - Rodger K. Smith, 77, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday March 5, 2020 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Horst) Smith, with whom he celebrated 51 years in marriage.

Rodger was born in Marion, Indiana on January 16, 1943 to the late Herbert and Virginia (Russell) Smith. He was a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had worked in receiving in a grocery warehouse. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his beloved family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth "Beth" Smith of Carlisle, Mervin Smith of Lebanon, Bryan Smith and his wife Amanda of Palmyra, 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Smith, and sister Patricia Polston.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:30AM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with military honors. A procession will form at 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , Rt 422 and Sipe Ave, Hershey, PA 17033.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
