Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
God's Missionary Church
2127 Hill St
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
God's Missionary Church
2127 Hill St
Lebanon, PA
Rodney Lee Young Sr. Obituary
Rodney Lee Young Sr.

Lebanon - Rodney Lee Young Sr. 63 of Lebanon, passed away at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born in Lebanon on January 11, 1956, a son of the late Robert Samuel and Geraldine Elizabeth Long Young. Mr. Young was retired from Quaker Alloy Casting Company. He was a member of AARP. Surviving are his children: Rodney L. Jr, Donald Eugene, Robert C, and April Marie Young all of Cleona; two grandchildren: Rodney Lee III and Emily Ann Young; five great grandchildren; sister: Gloria Long - Stauffer of Annville; brothers: Gerald and Jeffrey, husband of Karen Young all of Annville; several nieces and nephews. Rodney was predeceased by his son Roger Lee Young and brothers: Donald Sr. and Robert S. Young. A funeral service will be held in God's Missionary Church 2127 Hill St, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Covenant Greenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Rodney's memory to the WellSpan Sechler Family Cancer Center, 844 Tuck St, Lebanon, PA, 17042. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 30, 2019
