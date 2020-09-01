Roger E. Sonon
Palmyra - Roger E. Sonon, 69, of Palmyra, died Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy.
He was the husband of Barbara A. (Moyer) Sonon. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on November 1, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, PA on September 30, 1950, Roger was a son of the late Dorothy (Gaus) and Hubert Sonon.
A graduate of Palmyra High School, He retired in 2019 from Weaber Inc. as an equipment operator. Roger had his own business as an over the road truck driver.
He enjoyed beach vacations in Puerto Vallarta, MX, woodworking and building furniture.
In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his children, Scott Sonon & Lisa Robinson; step children, Michael Weaber & Angela Allen; grandchildren, Derrick, Justin, & Morgan Robinson, Cassidy Sonon, Zane Weaber, Madison & Amanda Allen; sister, Yvonne Carmany; & many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister Joan Montague.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit online www.cancer.org GroseFH.com