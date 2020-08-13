Roger Lee Mann



Roger Lee Mann, passed away on 08/10/2020 in the Hershey Medical Center.



Roger was born in Lebanon,Pa. 0n 02/08/1955. He was a 1973 graduate of Cedar Crest high school. He was a painter by trade. Roger was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by a son, Alex Mann of Lebanon and brothers, Robert, Dennis and Larry Mann of Lebanon. A sister, Sandy Dougher of Annville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Stacia Mann Lentz of Lebanon and a brother, Clayton Mann of Lebanon. A private celebration of his life will be held by the family.









