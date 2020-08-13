1/1
Roger Lee Mann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Lee Mann

Roger Lee Mann, passed away on 08/10/2020 in the Hershey Medical Center.

Roger was born in Lebanon,Pa. 0n 02/08/1955. He was a 1973 graduate of Cedar Crest high school. He was a painter by trade. Roger was a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He is survived by a son, Alex Mann of Lebanon and brothers, Robert, Dennis and Larry Mann of Lebanon. A sister, Sandy Dougher of Annville and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Stacia Mann Lentz of Lebanon and a brother, Clayton Mann of Lebanon. A private celebration of his life will be held by the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved