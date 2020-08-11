Roger M. McKinley



formerly Lower Paxton Twp - Roger M. McKinley, 94, formerly of Lower Paxton Twp., died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Spring Arbor of Winchester, Winchester, VA.



He was a graduate of Myerstown High School (1944) and received his undergraduate degree from Lebanon Valley College (1949) and a Masters Degree from Kansas University (1950). In 1952, he entered Federal Civil Service as a Dept. of Navy Junior Management Assistant and Logistics Analyst. As a Dept. of Defense Logistic Systems Analyst from 1958-1970 and, subsequently, as manager of the Defense Logistics Systems Analysis Office from 1970-1981, his efforts resulted in major changes and significant benefits to the logistic structures of the Dept. of Defense. Upon retirement from the Senior Executive Service in 1981, he was awarded the Secretary of Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



Roger was a US Navy World War II veteran serving 26 months, primarily as a radio/radar operator and gunnery crew member in an air-sea rescue squadron (VH-1) in the Pacific Theater.



He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown; as a life member of the American Legion and VFW, he belonged to clubs in Myerstown, Lebanon, Falls Church (VA), and recently Lawnton American Legion Post 998 and Harrisburg VFW Post 148. He was also a member and official of the Anchor Toastmasters Club and Optimist International Club in Washington, DC, and Boys Club of America in McLean, VA, as well as a social member of the Steelton Italian Club and Hershey Italian Lodge.



Roger was the son of the late Robert M. and Cora E. Wolfe McKinley and is survived by his wife, Genevieve C. Potami McKinley; two sons, Roger M. McKinley and wife, Linda of Stephens City, VA and David McKinley of Watertown, NY; daughter, Rose Longabach and husband, William of Manheim; five grandchildren, John, Amanda, Sara, Tammy and Kelly; and six great grandchildren, Bella, Caleb, Lilly Grace, Skylar Hope, Isaac and Mathias.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 12 Noon in Wiedeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 357 SOUTH HARRISBURG ST., OBERLIN, with Rev. Anthony J. Pinizzotto, his nephew, officiating. Burial will be in Friedens Lutheran Union Cemetery, Myerstown, PA. A viewing will be held on Friday from 11:00 am until 12 Noon in the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.









