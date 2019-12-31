|
Romaine C. Houck
Annville - Romaine C. Houck, 96, formerly of Palmyra passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born February 24, 1923 in Palmyra, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Lentz) Crum, widow of Roy A. Houck since January 2010 after 63 years of marriage, and also preceded in death by brother Lloyd Crum and his wife Winifred.
Retired from Hershey Foods Corporation, she was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Grantville and 1941 graduate of Palmyra High School.
Surviving is her niece Donna, wife of Kenneth Patrick; sister-in-law Pauline Coleman; nephew Randall, husband of Celeste Coleman; niece Valerie, wife of Robert Tumilowicz; nephew Truman, husband of Jeanie Backus; nephew James Backus; and nephew Dennis, husband of Karen Schoffstall.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, January 3, 2020 in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, PO Box 130, Grantville, PA 17028.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020