Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Romaine Long
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
Jonestown - Romaine Y. Long, 74 of Jonestown, passed away in Cedar Haven on Monday. February 11, 2019. She was born in Lebanon on February 26, 1944, a daughter of the late William and Beulah C. Espenshade Smith. Mrs. Long was retired from the Good Samaritan Hospital where she worked in Housekeeping. Surviving are her children: Ronald E, husband of Sonya Long, Jonestown; Cathy Lynch of Lebanon; Jim Long of Lebanon; Neil, husband of Valerie Long, Fredericksburg; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother: Robert, husband of Marabelle Smith, Lykens; sister: Frances Grant of Lebanon. Romaine was predeceased by two brothers: Richard and William Smith; grandson: Jason Long. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019
