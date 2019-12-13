Services
Ronald Bruce Stabbert Obituary
Ronald Bruce Stabbert

Lebanon - Ronald Bruce Stabbert. 98, of Lebanon, passed away in Cedar Haven on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was born in Tacoma, WA on August 17, 1921, a son of the late Edward and Lenna Gertrude Skersies Stabbert. Ronald was the husband of the late Georgia Lois Lasater Stabbert from 1944- 1989 and Josephine Rebecca Hirons Stabbert from 1990 - 2017. Mr. Stabbert was a Brick mason and a Baptist Pastor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon, where he participated in Choir, Church Soloist, Deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. Surviving are his son: Rev. Bruce Stabbert ( BeulahJo) of Tacoma, WA; daughters: Molly Jones of Camarillo, CA; Joy Gerry (Will) of Camarillo, CA; stepsons: Alan (Dale) and Lee Hirons (Joan) of Lebanon; step daughter: Carol Hirons of Lebanon; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; five step grandchildren and two step great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held First Baptist Church, 20 Linden Rd, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00AM with a viewing from 10:00AM until the time of the service. An evening viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:30PM - 8:30PM at the church. Interment will be in Tacoma Cemetery, Tacoma, WA at a later date. Contributions may be made in Ronald's memory to his church. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
