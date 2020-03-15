|
Ronald D. "Ronnie" Wise
Lebanon - Ronald D. "Ronnie" Wise, 71 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Barbara J. "Bobbie" (Boyer) Wise, with whom he celebrated 29 years in marriage.
Ronnie was born in Lebanon on October 29, 1948 to the late Earl and Sara (Yantz) Wise. He had received his food technology degree and worked and retired from USDA FSIS-CSI as a food safety inspector. He enjoyed spending time with family, going on cruises, teaching canning to his family and friends, fishing with his sons, and going with his son and family to different wineries. In his earlier years, he helped coach his son in little league Bob Hoch team, watching his son compete in dirt bike racing. A great love of Ronnie's was sitting on the rocker on the porch with his wife, Bobbie, and his big black dog, Dayze.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Michael D. Wise (Tonya) of Jonestown, Eric D. Wise (Kelly) of Mount Joy, brother, Bryan Wise (Robin) of Lebanon, sisters, Brenda Keisch of Lebanon, Bonnie Wealand of Florida, half-brother, William Wise and Dale Wise, both of Lebanon, half-sister, CeCelia Heagy of Lebanon, nieces, Taylor Smith (Tyler) of Palmyra, Shelby Smith (Dylan) of Lebanon, grandson, Mason Wise (Amanda) Florida, 9 other grandchildren, and several other nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 7PM at Kreamer and Lum Funeral Home and Crematory, Camp Meeting Road and Rt. 72, Jonestown. Interment will be private. There will be a visitation with the family from 5PM-7PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020