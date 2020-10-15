Ronald E. Paul, Sr.Lebanon - Ronald E. Paul, Sr., 67, Lebanon, passed away on Monday October 12, 2020. He was the husband of Bonita L. Paul with whom he celebrated a 26th wedding anniversary on September 24th. He was born in Lebanon on December 15, 1952, a son of the late William, Sr. and Erma Stover Fidler Paul. He was a retired maintenance man at the Cornwall Boro Garage with over 30 years of service and recently had worked as van driver for D. B. Fisher. Ron enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors at the cabin in Tioga County. He enjoyed watching football and baseball as well as his favorite western movies. He also could be found constantly playing solitaire on his iPad. Ron loved to cook for family gatherings and was known for his famous baked beans. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by children: George Howe and wife Tammy; Sheldon Howe and wife Sherry; Stacey Howe; Chris Paul, Ronald Paul, Jr., James Paul; grandchildren: Michael Shaak, Samantha Howe, Kraig Howe, Kristy Howe, Devon Paul, Skylar Paul, Avery Paul; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Linda Paul; brothers: William and James Paul. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday from 6 to 8 pm in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Additional services will be private. Current CDC Guidelines will be followed.