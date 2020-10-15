1/
Ronald E. Paul Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Paul, Sr.

Lebanon - Ronald E. Paul, Sr., 67, Lebanon, passed away on Monday October 12, 2020. He was the husband of Bonita L. Paul with whom he celebrated a 26th wedding anniversary on September 24th. He was born in Lebanon on December 15, 1952, a son of the late William, Sr. and Erma Stover Fidler Paul. He was a retired maintenance man at the Cornwall Boro Garage with over 30 years of service and recently had worked as van driver for D. B. Fisher. Ron enjoyed hunting and spending time outdoors at the cabin in Tioga County. He enjoyed watching football and baseball as well as his favorite western movies. He also could be found constantly playing solitaire on his iPad. Ron loved to cook for family gatherings and was known for his famous baked beans. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by children: George Howe and wife Tammy; Sheldon Howe and wife Sherry; Stacey Howe; Chris Paul, Ronald Paul, Jr., James Paul; grandchildren: Michael Shaak, Samantha Howe, Kraig Howe, Kristy Howe, Devon Paul, Skylar Paul, Avery Paul; 9 great-grandchildren; sister: Linda Paul; brothers: William and James Paul. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday from 6 to 8 pm in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042. Additional services will be private. Current CDC Guidelines will be followed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved