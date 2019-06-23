|
|
Ronald E. Yunginger
Lancaster - Ronald E. Yunginger, 82, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, following a courageous fight with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Joan L. (Cline) Dows Yunginger with whom he shared 34 years.
Born in New Holland, PA, he was the son of the late Harold Yunginger and Minerva (Massey) Yunginger Wise. He was predeceased by his first wife, Anna Mae (Butz) Yunginger with whom he shared 28 years. He attended JP McCaskey High School and was a proud member of the US Marine Corps. Ron served his country during the Korean Conflict. After being honorably discharged from the military, he worked for the RCA Corp. After leaving RCA he became a general contractor and eventually started his own electrical contracting company, Yunginger Electrical Services. Ron's hobbies were home renovation projects, woodworking, and bird watching. He also enjoyed making hand-crafted items for the family at Christmas. Ron loved helping others and volunteered for many years at the Burrowes Elementary School Fair in Lancaster and with Boy Scout Troop No. 5. For the past 20 years he referred to himself as a "snow bird", wintering in Florida with his wife, Joan where they were active members of the Bradenton Boosters, volunteering at Spring Training for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He got to know many of the players while working in the Club House and batting cages. Ron was an active member of Lancaster Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by six children, Ronald, Jr (Deborah), Michael (Pam), James (Alicia), Teri Robinson, Lori Schreckengast (Randy), and Linda Byers (David). Also surviving are three siblings, Jackie Miller, Gerry Rathvon (John), and Norman Yunginger. He was lovingly known as Pop Pop to his 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Ron was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Nancy Yunginger, and brothers-in-law Edward Butz and John Butz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Lancaster Church of the Brethren, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601 at 11:00 AM. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lancaster Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 1601 Sunset Ave, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 23, 2019