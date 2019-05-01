Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald F. Gorey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald F. Gorey Obituary
Ronald F. Gorey

Bethel - Ronald F. Gorey, 81, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Sheaffer) Gorey, who died Jan. 23, 2017.

Ronald, a son of the late Muriel (Manning) Lorah, was born in Reading. He is survived by two sons, Ronald R. Gorey, husband of Ann, Bethel, and Irvin S. Gorey, husband of Sharon, Rock; three daughters, Evelyn M. Good, Newmanstown, Sherri L., wife of Joseph Yermalovich, Jr., Pine Grove, and Kim M., wife of Donald Koch, Womelsdorf; two step sons, William Sheaffer, Schaefferstown, and Charlie Sheaffer, husband of Deborah, Lebanon; a step daughter, Gloria Sheaffer, Lebanon; a brother, Albert Lorah, husband of Sandy, Womelsdorf; two sisters, Nancy Heck, Reading, and Janice, wife of Ryan Misko, Hamburg; 15 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and three step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step daughter Wilma Sheaffer; and a grandchild.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. He also enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He loved life and spending time with his family, and lived to the fullest.

Services will be held at 10:30, Saturday, May 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM, until the time of services, Saturday. Burial will be in Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now