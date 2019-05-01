|
Ronald F. Gorey
Bethel - Ronald F. Gorey, 81, of Bethel, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at his daughter's home. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Sheaffer) Gorey, who died Jan. 23, 2017.
Ronald, a son of the late Muriel (Manning) Lorah, was born in Reading. He is survived by two sons, Ronald R. Gorey, husband of Ann, Bethel, and Irvin S. Gorey, husband of Sharon, Rock; three daughters, Evelyn M. Good, Newmanstown, Sherri L., wife of Joseph Yermalovich, Jr., Pine Grove, and Kim M., wife of Donald Koch, Womelsdorf; two step sons, William Sheaffer, Schaefferstown, and Charlie Sheaffer, husband of Deborah, Lebanon; a step daughter, Gloria Sheaffer, Lebanon; a brother, Albert Lorah, husband of Sandy, Womelsdorf; two sisters, Nancy Heck, Reading, and Janice, wife of Ryan Misko, Hamburg; 15 grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and three step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a step daughter Wilma Sheaffer; and a grandchild.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. He also enjoyed the outdoors and gardening. He loved life and spending time with his family, and lived to the fullest.
Services will be held at 10:30, Saturday, May 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM, until the time of services, Saturday. Burial will be in Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019