|
|
Ronald H. "Ron" Armstrong
Palmyra - Ronald H. "Ron" Armstrong, 78, of Palmyra passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Ron was the husband of G. Jean (Givens) Armstrong, with whom he had celebrated 60 years in marriage.
Ron was born at home in Lebanon on December 8, 1940, to the late Harvey N. Armstrong, Sr. and Verna (Snavely) Armstrong. He was a 1958 Lebanon High School graduate. Ron had been a photographer for the PA Department of Transportation. He was a member of Hershey Evangelical Free Church. Ron had a passion for photography and enjoyed cooking. He also enjoyed traveling, camping, boating, and fishing, and in his younger years, waterskiing and snow skiing. He especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Ron was musically talented and able to play several instruments. He currently played in a gospel musical group, "Echos of Grace". Ron had a loving heart and loved taking care of his family.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children Wendy wife of Dr. Errol Aksu of Middletown, and Ron Armstrong and his wife Britta of Annville; six grandchildren Samantha Aksu, Michael Aksu, Jared Armstrong and his wife Tiffany, Ashton wife of Benjamin Hixson, Nathaniel Armstrong and his wife Brook, Julia wife of Caleb Janho; ten great grandchildren Rylee, Noah, Abram, Eli, Zion, Adelaide, Micah, Everly, Selah and Raelynn; and his siblings Shirley Baum, Judith Myers, James Armstrong and Harvey Armstrong, Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Road, Jonestown. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp. There will be a viewing from 9:00-10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ, 740 Willow St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
www.kreamerlumfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 14, 2019