Ronald J. "Ron" Franzone
Fredericksburg - Ronald J. "Ron" Franzone, 75, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Lehighton on October 15, 1944, Ron was the son of the late Emanuel J. and Gloria L. Monk Franzone. He graduated from Lehighton H.S. in 1963 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the Army, Ron became a Master Instructor in the Ordinance Field and gained the Rank of Spec. E-5. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran and was honorably discharged in 1966. He then joined the PA State Police. Within 2 years he was placed as a Criminal Investigator at the Jonestown PSP Barracks, where he remained in Criminal Investigations for over 20 years. For the last 2 years of his career Ron was a Corporal and a Patrol Supv. He retired in 1991 after serving 26 years. He attended the N. Annville Bible Church. He was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a member of the Philip Melley Lodge 65.
Ron is survived by his sons Ronald J. "Pete" Franzone, Jr., and his wife Joyce of Fredericksburg, and Steven M. Franzone of Annville; grandchildren Bridget J. Franzone, Steven M. Franzone, II, and Stephanie M Franzone; and sister Rita M. Lavagna of Edison, NJ. He was preceded in death by a sister Dena M. Smale.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on November 4, 2019, at the N. Annville Bible Church, 4590 Hill Church Rd., Annville. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019