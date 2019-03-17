|
Ronald Jay Flory
Lebanon - Ronald Jay Flory, 86, of Lebanon passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 at Cedar Haven.
Born in Lebanon on December 1, 1932, he was the son of the late Arthur R. and Luella M. (Smith) Flory. He was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville. He was a lifetime member of Union Hose Company and Candytown Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and waterskiing.
He is survived by a daughter Crystal Suchon of WI; grandchildren Jennifer, Nicki, and Steven; his great grandchildren; brother David W. husband of Geraldine M. Flory of Palmyra; and sister Marlene wife of Ronald Elliott of Palmyra.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main St., Annville. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Union Hose Fire Company, 215 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019