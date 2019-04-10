|
|
Ronald L. "Ron" Firestone
Lebanon - Ronald L. "Ron" Firestone, 69, of Lebanon, died on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Cedar Haven. He was born on Tuesday, June 7, 1949 to the late Herbert A. Firestone and Ada T. Firestone nee Wolfe in Lebanon. He worked as a machine operator at Kelloggs for 28 years and was active in the Bakery Confectionery Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 374G. Ron was also involved with Hook & Ladder Fire Co and was an Eagles and Phillies fan. Surviving are wife Gertrude J. "Trudy" Firestone nee Whitman; daughters Becky A. Firestone, Rhonda L. Yost; grandchildren Alexiana Firestone, Colin Yost, Chloe Yost, Brenton Yost, Mason Yost; brothers Herbert C. spouse of Pat Firestone, Gino spouse of YvonneTonini, Russ spouse of Deb Firestone, Dennis spouse of Deb Firestone, Robert spouse of Lori Wolfe, William Wolfe; sister Cindy Lefever. He was preceded in death by brother Art; sisters Linda and Sandy. Graveside services will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Grand View Memorial Park. A procession will meet at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon at 10:15 AM Memorial contributions may be made to , 3544 North Progress Avenue Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019