Ronald L. "Ron" Gingrich
Cornwall - Ronald L. "Ron" Gingrich, 79, of Cornwall, passed away peacefully at his residence on Wednesday July 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lillie Dorothea Gingrich, who passed away in 2018.
Ron was born on Narrows Drive in Lebanon County on November 13, 1940 to the late Lee Jay and Dorothy E. (Noll) Gingrich. He was a 1958 graduate of the first class of Northern Lebanon High School. He was a self-employed carpenter and worked for the Good Samaritan Hospital in the engineering department for 20 years. He was a devoted member of First EC Church in Lebanon. He was a trustee, taught Sunday School for 30 years, and sang in the church choir for 57 years. Singing meant a lot to Ron, and he was involved in a Men's Quartette. He and his father had built over 65 homes in Lebanon County. He coached little league for five years when his son was younger. He loved to help people, even recently, he was helping neighbors outside with tasks. Ronald's greatest loves were the Lord and spending time with his beloved family.
He is survived by his children, Sharon McIlhenney and her husband Joseph of Millersville, David Gingrich and his wife Jennifer of Templeton, CA, Andrea Coulson and her husband Ryan of Lancaster, five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Matthew, Jackson, Jocelyn, Elijah, and his siblings, Patricia Hain and her husband Rev. Roger, of Olean, NY, Ken Gingrich and his wife Patti of Lebanon, and Anita Fuhrman and her husband Gene of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Emily, and his brother Ralph Gingrich.
A visitation will be held Wednesday August 5, 2020 at 10AM-11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Everyone is asked to wear a mask at the funeral home. Interment will be in Quentin Cemetery. Because of the current pandemic, funeral services will be held privately. To view the service, you may go to the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
and click on the Live Stream tab, then scroll down to the Annville location link at 10:45AM on Wednesday August 5, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, First EC Church 607 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042, or WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.kreamerfuneralhome.com