Ronald L. Kessler
Lebanon - Ronald L. Kessler, 85, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn L. (West) Kessler. Born in Hegins, PA on December 30, 1933, Ronald was a son of the late Lee and Myrtle (Miller) Kessler. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. He received his bachelors degree from Peabody University and retired after 20 years of service as a music teacher. Ronald is survived by his long time companion, Sarah Allwein and a sister-in-law, Betty Kessler.
A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 13th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. A service will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
