Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. Kessler


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald L. Kessler Obituary
Ronald L. Kessler

Lebanon - Ronald L. Kessler, 85, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. He was the husband of the late Evelyn L. (West) Kessler. Born in Hegins, PA on December 30, 1933, Ronald was a son of the late Lee and Myrtle (Miller) Kessler. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. He received his bachelors degree from Peabody University and retired after 20 years of service as a music teacher. Ronald is survived by his long time companion, Sarah Allwein and a sister-in-law, Betty Kessler.

A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, May 13th at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042. A service will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now