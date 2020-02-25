|
Ronald Lee Behney
Myerstown - Ronald Lee Behney, 78, of Myerstown, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the StoneRidge Towne Centre.
Born in Lebanon on July 25, 1941, he was the son of the late Guy R. and Beulah M. (Schaeffer) Behney. Ronald graduated in 1959 with the first class from Northern Lebanon High School. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Hamlin. Ronald was a farmer all of his life. He worked at Lebanon Valley Livestock and Lancaster stockyard. He raised many beef cows and was a breeder of Registered Quarter Horses. Ronald was a member of the Northern Lebanon F.F.A. and The American Quarter Horse Association. He was a partner in the Behney & Miller Fancy Poultry & Water Fowl Show. He competed in barrel racing, pole bending and keyhole competitions.
He is survived by nephews and nieces Randy L. Behney, Ricky L. Behney, Rodney L. Behney, Rochelle L. Schucker, Rory L. Behney, Rhonda L. Olesh and Renee L. Smith; many great nieces & nephews; and sister-in-law Joann Behney. He was preceded in death by his siblings Dean R. Behney, Patricia A. Behney and Guy A. Behney.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020