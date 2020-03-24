|
|
Ronald "Chopper" Menser
Palmyra - Ronald "Chopper" LeRoy Menser, 78, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was born Friday, September 19, 1941 in Terre Haute, IN to the late Jack and Emma Lou (Kendall) Menser. He was predeceased by his first wife of 40 years, Arlene (Shenk) Menser, on Friday, November 10, 2000 and his second wife Marjorie (Nuttall) Menser on Friday, August 31, 2018 after 17 years of companionship.
He graduated from the Milton Hershey School in 1960 where he was a state place winner in wrestling for the Spartans. He married his love Arlene later that year and began his studies at Hershey Community College. He began his career as a carpenter and later began working for the Hershey Company in the power plant at the factory until it was sold to Met-Ed. In 1968 he transferred with the company to the Crawford Power Station and later to TMI where he retired in 1996. During retirement he utilized his skills working as a carpenter and worked part time at Blue Mountain Golf Course. He coached little league baseball when his sons were young, was an avid golfer and was a self taught clockmaker that enjoyed adding to his collection. He was an avid fan of the Steelers and Yankees.
He is survived by two sons, Barrie L. Menser and wife Kelly and Michael S. Menser and wife Helen all of Palmyra; six grandchildren, Jason Menser and wife Ashley of Palmyra, Stephanie Menser of NY, Jessica Derringer and husband Rob of FL, Brian Menser of Harrisburg, Eric Menser of VA, and Vladimir Safronou of Palmyra; six great grandchildren; one sister; two step sons, Lennart Nuttall of Lebanon and Steven Nuttall and partner Kathy Verkey of Jonestown; a step daughter, Dawn Hart and husband Richard of Lebanon; four step grandchildren Shayna Owen; Jean-Phillipe Chargois; Stephanie Nuttall; Nicole Chargois; three step great grandchildren. He was predeceased by four siblings.
Services will be announced following the global health crisis. Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 West Pine Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Palmyra Area Lions Club, PO Box 168, Palmyra, PA. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020