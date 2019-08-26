|
|
Ronald N. Miller
Ono - Ronald N. Miller, 80, of Ono, passed away Sunday, August 18th at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born in Helfenstein, October 9, 1938, a son of the late Nelson P. and Irene L. (Dean) Miller.
Ron enlisted in the United States Marines at age 17, where he earned his GED. He proudly served his country from 1956-1959 where he was assigned to Radio Communication / Cryptology.
He was a retired electrician from Ft. Indiantown Gap, Annville. Following retirement he was a electrician for M & M Electric.
Ron attended Fredericksburg Baptist Church. He was a member of the SB76 Group, Harrisburg. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors, and loved fishing, hunting and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jean Seyfert.
Surviving are his wife, Jo M. Zimmerman Miller; three children, Dean Miller, (Deb) Tower City; Michelle Blauch, (Joe) Jonestown and Rhonda Trokie, (Jim) Lebanon; Eleven grandchildren, including, Jeanna and Brandt Seyfert whom Ron and Jo are raising; Five great grandchildren; one brother, David Miller, Helfenstein and one sister, Bernice Griffiths, Mount Carmel; Nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 31st at 1pm from the Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono. Visitation will be from 12-1 pm at the church. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 148 North Center, St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Tower City has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 26, 2019