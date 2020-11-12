Ronald R. MoyerAnnville - Ronald R. Moyer, 71, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the WellSpan Hospital, York.Born in Lebanon on October 21, 1949, he was the son of the late Richard R. and Hazel M. Conner Moyer. Ronald worked at various factories and retired from Pennfield in Fredericksburg. He enjoyed going to Planet Fitness, hunting, the Phillies and watching football and baseball.He is survived by his brother David G. Moyer of Jonestown.He was preceded in death by his son Alan M. Moyer, a brother Brian R. Moyer and his sister Robin F. Moyer.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.