Ronald S. Engle, Jr.
Palmyra - Ronald S. Engle, Jr., 55, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer.
Born January 4, 1965 in Hershey, he was the son of Sandra L. (Hummer) Engle of Palmyra and the late Ronald S., Sr., husband of Linda Engle.
Ron had previously worked at Kraft Foods, Palmyra and Hershey West. He enjoyed model trains and was a NASCAR and Eagles fan.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by half-sister Angela Garrett; step-brother Kevin Emerich; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Private service and interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Wellspan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 or , PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2020