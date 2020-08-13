Rosanna M. Boltz
Bethel - Rosanna M. Boltz, 74, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
She was born on May 12, 1946 to the late Paul & Katherine (Bennetch) Etchberger of Rehrersburg, PA. She attended Calvary Chapel in Lebanon and enjoyed helping others.
Surviving are her three children - Dennis M. spouse of Kathy Boltz, Donna M. spouse of Kevin Frantz, Douglas M. spouse of Denise; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosanna's name may be made to the benevolence fund at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com