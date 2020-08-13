1/
Rosanna M. Boltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosanna M. Boltz

Bethel - Rosanna M. Boltz, 74, went home to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She was born on May 12, 1946 to the late Paul & Katherine (Bennetch) Etchberger of Rehrersburg, PA. She attended Calvary Chapel in Lebanon and enjoyed helping others.

Surviving are her three children - Dennis M. spouse of Kathy Boltz, Donna M. spouse of Kevin Frantz, Douglas M. spouse of Denise; five grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosanna's name may be made to the benevolence fund at Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved