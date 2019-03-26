|
Rosanne M. Bolles
Bethel - Rosanne M. Bolles, 74, of Bethel, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was the wife of Walter E. Bolles. On November 24th, they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.
Born in Reading, PA on January 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Nathaniel "Sam" and Genevieve Kase Lounder. She retired from the Northern Lebanon School District where she was the ESL teacher. She had taught ESL adult evening classes as a volunteer with the Lutheran Church. In the 1980's, she worked for WIC and later for The Red Cross. Rosanne was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, and for many years she served as their Director of Religious Education for Fatima Mission. She was an active member of the Fredericksburg Fire Company, where she was the secretary of the Fire Co., president of the Fire Co. Auxiliary, served as a fire police and was a Fire Co. representative on the Hinklefest committee. She was also the Financial Chairperson of the Lebanon Co. Aux. Patrol. Rosanne served as the secretary of the national Bolles Family Association and for many years was a 4-H Leader. She loved going to Laurel Lake in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire, playing pinochle with her family, reading, crocheting, sewing, quilting, teaching and traveling with her husband. She was always serving others, and she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter Deborah A. wife of Jim Perez of Port Deposit, MD; and was proud of her three sons that served in the military: David A. husband of Amanda Drapeau of Rochester, NH who served in the Navy, Edwin W. husband of Sheila Bolles of Lebanon who served in the Marines, and Matthew J. husband of Heidi Bolles of Safford, AZ who served in the Marines; brothers Earl Lounder of Rutland, VT, Everett Lounder of Swanzey, NH, Guy Lounder and Clem Lounder, both of Gilsum, NH; sister Theresa Lounder of Gilsum, NH; seventeen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a sister Karen Paju and brothers Matthew and Dicky Lounder.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Chapel. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown, PA. Interment will be held at a later date at the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Keene, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Chapel, c/o St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2 N. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17046 or to the Fredericksburg Fire Co., P.O. Box 323, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019