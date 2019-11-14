Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road
Palmyra, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village
1200 Grubb Road
Palmyra, PA
Rose M. DeMark

Rose M. DeMark, 96, of Londonderry Village, passed away October 20, 2019. Born Aug. 1923 in Pittsburgh. Survivied by her loving husband, Carl M. DeMark, Jr.; her 4 children, Carol (James) Butler of Myerstown, PA, Wayne (Sue) DeMark of Smithfield, NC, Kathleen (Dennis) Daubert of Lebanon, PA, and William (Missy) DeMark of Carnegie, PA; and grandchildren, Seth DeMark and Isabella DeMark.

A Memorial Service will be held Nov. 23, 2019, 11 AM at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 AM-11 AM.

To view the full obituary, please visit: https://cremationofpennsylvania.com/obituaries/
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
