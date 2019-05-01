Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
125 S. Spruce Street
Annville, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
125 S. Spruce Street
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Witmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Mary Witmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rose Mary Witmer Obituary
Rose Mary Witmer

Palmyra - Rose Mary Witmer, 72, of Palmyra passed away on April 28, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Witmer, who passed away in 2012.

Rose was born in Lebanon on April 3, 1947 to the late Lloyd W. and Edna (O'Donnell) Hoke. Rose was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and had attended Lebanon School of Practical Nursing. She was kitchen manager for Hershey Schools and Annville-Cleona School District. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, where she was a choir member for 50 plus years, taught CCD and was head of church funeral luncheons. She was a past president for the playground committee in Annville and a member of The Union Hose Fire Company. She enjoyed cooking, painting, quilting, and reading. Rose's great enjoyment in life was spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by her sons, Steven M. Witmer and wife Kerri of Hellam, Michael S. Witmer and wife Kelly of Middletown, Brian T. Witmer and wife Connie of Lebanon, eight grandchildren, Jacob Witmer, Logan Witmer, Alex Witmer, Nathan Witmer, Anita Witmer, Tony Keck, Josh Keck, and Zachary Keck, and great grandchildren, Jayden, Monica, and Wyland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Feeman,

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. from St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held Friday May 3, 2019 from 6 P.M.- 8P.M. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. There will be a viewing on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003 or to the Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now