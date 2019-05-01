|
|
Rose Mary Witmer
Palmyra - Rose Mary Witmer, 72, of Palmyra passed away on April 28, 2019 at Penn State Health MS Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Kenneth R. Witmer, who passed away in 2012.
Rose was born in Lebanon on April 3, 1947 to the late Lloyd W. and Edna (O'Donnell) Hoke. Rose was a 1965 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School and had attended Lebanon School of Practical Nursing. She was kitchen manager for Hershey Schools and Annville-Cleona School District. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, where she was a choir member for 50 plus years, taught CCD and was head of church funeral luncheons. She was a past president for the playground committee in Annville and a member of The Union Hose Fire Company. She enjoyed cooking, painting, quilting, and reading. Rose's great enjoyment in life was spending time with her beloved family.
She is survived by her sons, Steven M. Witmer and wife Kerri of Hellam, Michael S. Witmer and wife Kelly of Middletown, Brian T. Witmer and wife Connie of Lebanon, eight grandchildren, Jacob Witmer, Logan Witmer, Alex Witmer, Nathan Witmer, Anita Witmer, Tony Keck, Josh Keck, and Zachary Keck, and great grandchildren, Jayden, Monica, and Wyland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jane Feeman,
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 4, 2019 at 11 A.M. from St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held Friday May 3, 2019 from 6 P.M.- 8P.M. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. There will be a viewing on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 10 A.M. until 11 A.M. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul c/o St. Paul the Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003 or to the Caring Cupboard, 131 North Railroad Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 1, 2019