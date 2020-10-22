Rosemarie M. "Cis" MillerLebanon - Rosemarie M. "Cis" Miller, 89, of Lebanon, passed in peace, Saturday, October 17, 2020 in her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin L. "Motz" Miller, Jr., who died in 2005.Born in Lebanon on July 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Susan Michael Feeman. Cis, also affectionately known as "Cissy", was a 1949 graduate of Lebanon High School where she was honored to have a commencement speech at graduation.Cissy and Motz celebrated 43 years of marriage and lovingly raised their daughter, Vicki. Cis was a dedicated employee for 38 years working for Bell of Pennsylvania, first in Lebanon as an operator and then as administrative support in Harrisburg. Cissy had impeccable proofreading skills, so fingers crossed that this communication passes her inspection.She was a devoted daughter, dear sister, caring wife, cherished mother and treasured grandmother. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons, Evan and Austin.She enjoyed going out for dinner, crossword puzzles, dancing and the companionship of her furry family, Eve, Coco and Gracie.Cissy was known for her hospitality, quick-wit and especially her kind, giving and compassionate spirit. She lived her life selflessly, having strong faith. Her life was a living example of a servant's heart, always helping others in her quiet, special way. All whom loved her dearly will never forget her spunk, charm, grace, and endless love for her family and friends.She was a former member of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lebanon and of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Annville.Surviving is her daughter, Vicki Lee, wife of Michael A. Deitzler; two grandchildren, Evan Deitzler of California and Austin Deitzler of Lebanon; a sister, Patricia McKinney of Lebanon; brother-in-law Robert Rhoads of Georgia, and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Rhoads and brothers-in-law, George McKinney and Robert Miller.Please join her family to celebrate her life at services to be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 East Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 AM prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17607 or Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 2 North Eighth Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.