Roy A. SchaefferMyerstown - Roy A. Schaeffer, 83, of Myerstown, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020.He was the husband of Violet M. (Houtz) Schaeffer. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on February 25, 2020.Born in Lebanon, PA on December 12, 1936, a son of the late Walter C. and Mabel S. (Geib) Schaeffer.Roy was a 1954 graduate of Myerstown High School. He retired from Science Press Co., Ephrata, after 34 years as a Lithographer.Mr. Schaeffer served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Frieden's Lutheran Church, Myerstown, Myerstown P.O.S.ofA, Myerstown Jaycees and a former member of the Myerstown Lions Club.Roy went on several mission trips to the southern states and Central America after natural disasters. He was an avid hunter. Roy enjoyed cooking and was very good at it.In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Angela, wife of James Scudder, of New York; daughter-in-law, Tammy Keller; grandson, Kevin Keller; great granddaughter, Olivia Keller; sisters, Julia wife of Donald Bright, & Alice wife of Brian Keppley; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.Roy was preceded in death by a stepson, Kerry Keller; great granddaughter; Norah Keller; sisters, Mary Kilgore & Ruth Hottenstein.Services are private.A public visitation will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc. 358 W. Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067. Please follow social distancing guidelines.Memorial contributions may be made to, Friedens Lutheran Church 301 W. Washington Ave. Myerstown, PA 17067.