Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy B. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy B. Keller Obituary
Roy B. Keller

Palmyra - Roy B. Keller, 87, of Londonderry Village, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Born May 20, 1932 in Bachmanville, he was a son of the late David A. and Mary E. (Brown) Keller, the widower of Marie M. (Kell) Keller since 1993 and also preceded in death by a grandson Mark Corbisiero.

A retired supervisor from Hershey Foods Corporation with 42 years of service, he was a member of Mount Calvary Church, Elizabethtown.

Surviving are his son Jeffrey D., husband of Debbie Keller of Annville; daughter Jane E., husband of Steve Corbisiero of Sciota; siblings Lester Keller, David Keller and Deneise Goss; four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held 11:00 AM Monday, December 9, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Londonderry Village, Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -