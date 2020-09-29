Roy E. GingrichPalmyra - Roy E. Gingrich, 87, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Luella M. Page Gingrich. On April 17th, they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.Born in Hummelstown on April 3, 1933, he was the son of the late Roy H. and Esther M. Engle Gingrich. Roy retired from Hershey Chocolate where he had worked for over 40 years. For 56 years, he owned and operated Roy's Bicycle Shop in Palmyra. He attended the God's Missionary Church, Lebanon. He especially enjoyed travelling with his wife in their motor home.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, John S. Gingrich of Palmyra, Roy E. Gingrich of Palmyra, Gary L. and his wife Robin Gingrich of Enola, Iva L. wife of James Kane of Palmyra, Rebecca Y. wife of James Zeigler of Palmyra, Timothy C. husband of the late Paulette Gingrich of Palmyra, Esther M. wife of John Burcaw of Berlin Center, OH, Paul R. and his wife Crystal Gingrich of Penns Creek and Bradley A. and his wife Alison Gingrich of Langhorne; twenty nine grandchildren, thirty one great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by a grandson Nathan Zeigler and his sister MaryAnn Fisher.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church or to Homeland at Home, Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.