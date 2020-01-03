|
Roy Mark Spannuth Jr.
Roy Mark Spannuth Jr. passed away on January 2, 2020. He is proceeded in death by his spouse Rita Marie (Swope) Spannuth and brother Clarence L. Spannuth. Born in Frystown PA, he was the son of Roy Mark Spannuth Sr. and Mary C. (Snyder) Spannuth. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He is survived by daughters Kim L. Amann (Dan) and Lee A. Fickle (Bob), 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sister Dorothy Brown. Memorial donation may be made to the Masonic Temple, Williamson Lodge No. 307, Womelsdorf, PA 19567.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020