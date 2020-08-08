Ruby H. Breidegam Hupp
Lebanon - Ruby H. Breidegam Hupp, 88, of Lebanon, passed away in her home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late R. Laymond Hupp. She was born in Meckville, Berks County on June 30, 1932, a daughter of the late John Breidegam and the late Mary Dove Seiter. Ruby was employed for 25 years as a nurse's aide at Cedar Haven. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Road Church and enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, crocheting, ceramics and reading Amish books. Ruby is survived by children, Terry L. Hupp and wife Desiree L.; Sandra K. Hupp; grandchildren, Ange L. Kiphorn and husband Timothy; Christopher L. Hupp and wife Brandi L.; great grandchildren, Andrew, William, Rehgan, Avery and Mason; brother, Thomas Breidegan. She was preceded in death by brothers, John Breidegam and Henry Breidegan. Funeral service will be held privately. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.