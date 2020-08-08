1/
Ruby H. Breidegam Hupp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby H. Breidegam Hupp

Lebanon - Ruby H. Breidegam Hupp, 88, of Lebanon, passed away in her home on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late R. Laymond Hupp. She was born in Meckville, Berks County on June 30, 1932, a daughter of the late John Breidegam and the late Mary Dove Seiter. Ruby was employed for 25 years as a nurse's aide at Cedar Haven. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Road Church and enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, crocheting, ceramics and reading Amish books. Ruby is survived by children, Terry L. Hupp and wife Desiree L.; Sandra K. Hupp; grandchildren, Ange L. Kiphorn and husband Timothy; Christopher L. Hupp and wife Brandi L.; great grandchildren, Andrew, William, Rehgan, Avery and Mason; brother, Thomas Breidegan. She was preceded in death by brothers, John Breidegam and Henry Breidegan. Funeral service will be held privately. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved