Ruby M. Harman
Jonestown - Ruby M. Harman, 84, of Jonestown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Born September 8, 1934 in Bethel, Berks County, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Verna (Peffley) Hower and also preceded in death by daughters Lynette Harman and Jean Schneck, sisters Diann Boe and Velma Keller and brother Dean Hower.
Retired from Bon-Ton, Lebanon, she was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Lickdale and the United Methodist Women.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years Norman L. Harman; son Scott, husband of Beverly Harman; daughter Carol, wife of Kevin Harner; sister Gail, wife of Roy Craig; brother Brock Hower; sister-in-law Linda Hower; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her church, 98 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Swatara Township.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 98 Fisher Avenue, Jonestown, PA 17038 or the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 25, 2019