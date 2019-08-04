|
|
Rudolph M. Croce
Palmyra - Rudolph M. Croce, 95, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kadima Rehabilitaion & Nursing Home. Born in Lebanon, PA on November 12, 1923, Rudolph was a son of the late Antonio and Carmella (Manno) Croce. He proudly flew 38 missions as a gunner in the United State Army Air Force during World War II.
He is survived by three children, Cheryl Wunderlich, Randolph Croce, and Janet Kline; six grandchildren, Timothy, Michelle, Ben, Elizabeth, Nickolas, and Erica; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Christine Mohl; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, and four sisters.
Funeral services will be held privately. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019