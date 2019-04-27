|
Rufus S. Musser
Ephrata - Rufus S. Musser, 90, of Ephrata, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a short illness.
Born in Brecknock Twp., he was he son of the late Isaac H. and Lena N. (Sauder) Musser. He was the husband of Irene M. Musser for 17 years. His first wife, Esther (Zimmerman) Musser passed away in 2001.
He was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Rufus was a retired farmer.
In addition to his wife, Rufus is survived by four children, Marlin, husband of Merla (Sensenig) Musser of Lititz, Lorraine, wife of the late Kenneth Nolt of Lititz, Joyce, wife of Glenn Weaver of Leola, Glenn, husband of Karen (Groff) Musser of Fredericksburg; five step-children, Nevin, husband of Anna Mae Zimmerman of East Earl, Jane, wife of Leon Rutt of Mt. Joy, Dawn, wife of Curvin Good of Myerstown, Darlene, wife of Sidney Eberly of Robesonia, Janice, wife of Paul Zimmerman of Lititz; 15 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 29 step-grandchildren; 41 step-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roman (Kathryn) Musser of Lititz, Isaac (Mary Jane) Musser of Narvon, and four sisters, Anna High of Denver, Edna Martin of Myerstown, Mary, wife of Lloyd High of Lititz, Esther, wife of Lloyd Oberholtzer of Richland.
In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Christ, David and John Musser and a sister, Eva Oberholtzer.
A viewing will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 201 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 9:00 AM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 AM from Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road., Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
