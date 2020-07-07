1/
Russell C. Rhoades Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Russell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Russell C.

Rhoades, Sr.

Lebanon - Russell C. Rhoades, Sr., 79, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Manor Care. He was born on Thursday, February 20, 1941 to the late Clarence Rhoades and Margaret Rhoades nee Good in Cornwall. He retired as a clerk from Walmart. Surviving are children Robin Gerstner, Margaret Gardner, Russell C. Rhoades, Jr.; several grandchildren; brother Rodney Rhoades; sisters Janet Moody and Nadine Darkes. He was preceded in death by wife Lorraine Rhoades nee Gordon; and brothers and sisters. Viewing will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Viewing
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved