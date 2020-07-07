Russell C.
Rhoades, Sr.
Lebanon - Russell C. Rhoades, Sr., 79, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Manor Care. He was born on Thursday, February 20, 1941 to the late Clarence Rhoades and Margaret Rhoades nee Good in Cornwall. He retired as a clerk from Walmart. Surviving are children Robin Gerstner, Margaret Gardner, Russell C. Rhoades, Jr.; several grandchildren; brother Rodney Rhoades; sisters Janet Moody and Nadine Darkes. He was preceded in death by wife Lorraine Rhoades nee Gordon; and brothers and sisters. Viewing will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com