|
|
Russell D. Fake
Jonestown - Russell D. Fake, 90, of Jonestown, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home.
Born in Jonestown on February 19, 1929, he was the son of the late Leroy and Alice Gettle Fake. Russell retired from the Engineering Dept. with Met-Ed and was also a mechanic at his family business, Leroy E. Fake Implements in Jonestown. He especially had a love for his crop farming and his Allis-Chalmers.
He is survived by his daughters Veronica M. wife of Larry Hitz of Jonestown, Jean L. wife of David Lau of Jonestown and Barbara A. Neil of Lebanon; sisters Myrtle Rodkey of Jonestown and Lena Worcester of Annville; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Connie Koch and brothers Elton, Clyde and Terry Fake.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, N. Lebanon Twp.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 15, 2019