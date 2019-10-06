Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Russell G. "Russ" Houser


1927 - 2019
Russell G. "Russ" Houser Obituary
Russell G. "Russ" Houser

Annville - Russell G. "Russ" Houser, 92, of Annville passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday September 30, 2019 at Spang Crest. He was the husband of Shirley R. (Inch) Houser, with whom he celebrated 64 years of marriage, having celebrated their wedding anniversary on September 10.

Russ was born in Jonestown on September 22, 1927 to the late Edwin and Annie (Bender) Houser. He was a graduate of Jonestown High School. He served in the Merchant Marines and was also a Purple Heart Recipient while serving in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He had worked for Hershey Foods, in the shipping department, creamery, and in the carpenter shop. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Annville. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and getting involved within community groups in the area, being outdoors, reading, doing cross word puzzles, running, and watching sports, following all the Philadelphia teams.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Scott Houser and his wife Suong Huynh, Peggy and her husband Don Pietrak, two grandchildren, Renee and Jared, one great grandchild, Zoey, and a sister in law, Anna Houser. He was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Houser.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3PM, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a procession forming from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville, on October 11, 2019 at 2:15PM.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
