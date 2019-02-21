|
|
Russell H. Krall
Palmyra - Russell H. Krall, 90, of Palmyra, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Helen A. Krall, who passed away in 2016.
Russell was born in Palmyra on June 11, 1928 to the late Vincent M. and Hilda M. (Ebling) Krall. Russell was a US Army Veteran. He had worked for Hackman Paving as a truck driver. He enjoyed hunting.
Russell is survived by his children, Russell Krall, Edward Krall, Kenneth Krall, Randy Krall, Judy Stitt (John), Brenda Jefferies (James), Diane Nye (Dave), Karen Barnhart (Victor), and Lisa Krall, his 24 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, and his half-brothers George and James Hitz. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Krall, grandchildren, Tessa Barnhart, Bryan Gerock and his brothers, Walter Hitz, Edward Krall, and Gene Hitz.
A funeral service will be held on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11AM from St. John's E.C. Church, 683 Steelstown Road, Annville. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held an hour prior to the services from 10AM till 11AM.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019