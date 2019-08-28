|
Russell Stahl
Lebanon - Russell F. Stahl, 81, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Barbara (Sheetz) Stahl. He was a son of the late Russell L. and Sarah L. (Hartman) Stahl. Russell was born in Lebanon, PA on September 28, 1937. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Russell was a retired pressman for the former Lebanon Paper Box Factory and an avid Red Sox fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Stahl; a son-in-law, Richard John Ritter; a brother, Robert Stahl; three sisters, Sharon Stahl, Patricia Uhrich, and Susan Rodriguez, wife of Hector; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, AmyJo Ritter; and 2 brothers, Thomas Stahl and David P. Stahl.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30th at St. John's UCC, 120 West Market Street, Jonestown, PA. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. Viewing hours will be held prior to the service from 10-11 at the church. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019