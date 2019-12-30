|
|
Ruth Ann Kugler
Lebanon - Ruth Ann Kugler, 77, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late John P. Kugler III. Born in Lebanon, PA on November 14, 1942, Ruth was a daughter of the late Thomas and Amy (Stoudt) Wentling. She enjoyed reading.
Ruth is survived by three children, John S. Kugler, husband of Kim, Melody A. Hoelzle, wife of John, and Steve P. Kugler, husband of Christine; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister, Amy Nye; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Ruth's name may be made to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019