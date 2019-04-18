|
Ruth Ann Markey-Gibson
Fredericksburg - Ruth Ann Markey-Gibson went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 15, 2019. he was born on April 21, 1942 in Lebanon, PA to Charles Leaper and Doris Wike. She cherished her time growing up on the family farm with her Nanny & Pappy, Charles and Emma Wike, her Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. She was a skilled seamstress, florist, and homemaker, who always had requests to serve her specialty dishes, some being baked chicken pot pie, shoo-fly pie, and her famous vanilla chiffon cake to family, friends, and visitors. She was a loving, devoted wife and mother who always sacrificed her own needs and desires for her family. She loved the Lord with all her heart, soul, and mind. She shared the Gospel with everyone she encountered. Her desire was for everyone to know Jesus as their Savior as she did. Ruth is survived by her husband Richard A. Gibson of Fredericksburg, her Children Sonya Quezada of Grantville,Tammy Smith of Jonestown, Walter Whitley of Fleetwood, John Whitley Jacobs of Texas, Inez Goldberg of Kutztown, Deena George of Florida, Ian Markey of Lebanon and her many grandchildren & great grandchildren! She's reunited in heaven with her beloved William A. Markey, Sr. Services will be held at Christman's Funeral Home, Lebanon; Calling hour is at 9am followed by Service at 10am. Burial will be in Iona Fairview Cemetery, South Lebanon Twp. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Ruth Ann Markey-Gibson to childrens Cancer THON at thon.donordrive.com. For more information, go to
www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019