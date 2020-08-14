1/1
Ruth Ann (Dinger) Weidman
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Ann (Dinger) Weidman

Myerstown - Ruth Ann (Dinger) Weidman, 85, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Weidman who died in 1994. She was born in Cocalico on August 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Irwin and Margie Yingst Dinger. She was employed for nineteen years at Bayer Corporation in Myerstown. Ruth Ann directed the Bell Choir on the personal care floor at Stoneridge Poplar Run for a few years. In her younger years, she was a member of Jonestown Bible Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. Ruth Ann was a current member of the Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She was a counselor at Susquehanna Pregnancy Center in Lebanon and also volunteered for many years at Stoneridge Towne Centre and Poplar Run in Myerstown. She is survived by three nephews and two nieces. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Derr and Ethel Anthony. Her funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved