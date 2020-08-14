Ruth Ann (Dinger) Weidman
Myerstown - Ruth Ann (Dinger) Weidman, 85, of Myerstown, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Weidman who died in 1994. She was born in Cocalico on August 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Irwin and Margie Yingst Dinger. She was employed for nineteen years at Bayer Corporation in Myerstown. Ruth Ann directed the Bell Choir on the personal care floor at Stoneridge Poplar Run for a few years. In her younger years, she was a member of Jonestown Bible Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the church choir. Ruth Ann was a current member of the Lebanon Valley Bible Church. She was a counselor at Susquehanna Pregnancy Center in Lebanon and also volunteered for many years at Stoneridge Towne Centre and Poplar Run in Myerstown. She is survived by three nephews and two nieces. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Derr and Ethel Anthony. Her funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Valley Bible Church, 1482 Horseshoe Pike, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements.